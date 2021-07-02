Sony acquires Nixxes Software

Share Facebook

Sony has announced that it has acquired the Dutch studio Nixxes Software.

Nixxes is a Netherlands-based studio known for working on the PC and console versions of multiplatform titles, and has recently worked with Square Enix on titles like Marvel’s Avengers, Deus Ex: Mankind Divided and the Tomb Raider.

This marks Sony’s second developer acquisition this week, after it picked up Returnal developer Housemarque on Tuesday.

“I highly respect Nixxes and am excited for this very experienced team to become part of the world-class development community at SIE,” said head of PlayStation Studios Hermen Hulst.

“They have a passion for improving games and for delivering the best possible experience for gamers. Nixxes will be a strong asset for everyone across PlayStation Studios, helping our teams focus on their most important goal, which is to create unique PlayStation content at the best possible quality.”

“We can’t wait to get to work and are so excited to bring our technical and development expertise to an IP powerhouse like PlayStation Studios,” added We’re looking forward to working with some of the most talented teams in the industry to deliver the highest-quality gameplay experiences for PlayStation fans.”