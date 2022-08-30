Sony has acquired Savage Game Studios

Share Facebook

PlayStation has announced a new PlayStation Studios Mobile Division over on the PlayStation blog, alongside news that the new group has acquired indie developer Savage Game Studios and its “new unannounced AAA mobile live service action game”.

Savage Game Studios was founded in 2020, and the development team that includes veteran developers from Rockstar, Wargaming and Rovio raised $4.4 million in seed funding to work on an upcoming shooter for mobile phones and tablets. The developer has yet to release a finished video game, so this is quite a show of confidence in whatever the publisher has seen behind closed doors.

“They were founded a few years ago with the goal of fearlessly exploring bold new ideas,” said PlayStation Studios head Herman Hulst. “We share their tireless ambition to innovate, along with a continued drive to expand our audience and bring PlayStation to more people than ever before, making them a perfect fit to join PlayStation Studios.”

Hulst was also clear with readers of the blog post announcing the acquisition that the PlayStation Studios Mobile Division did not signify a change in direction for PlayStation as a business overall, saying “As we assured you before with our plans to bring select titles to PC, our efforts beyond console in no way diminish our commitment to the PlayStation community, nor our passion to keep making amazing single-player, narrative-driven experiences.”