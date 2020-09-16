PS5 group

Sony has not changed PS5 production numbers – but is reportedly using air freight to ship units to US retailers

Chris Wallace 1 hour ago

Sony has pushed back on rumours that they have cut back on PS5 production. The original story came from Bloomberg, who reported that PS5 production was cut by 4m units this fiscal year. Sources claimed that manufacturing was well below expectations, with production yields for the system-on-chip as low as fifty per cent.

However, Sony has denied this, stating to GamesIndustry.biz that:

“While we do not release details related to manufacturing, the information provided by Bloomberg is false,” the statement reads.

“We have not changed the production number for PlayStation 5 since the start of mass production.”

Still, this isn’t to say that Sony has run into zero issues during production. News has emerged that Sony is using air freight to ship PS5 units to US retailers, in order to better meet demand.

The news comes from via an interview between Caixan Global and a Delta China cargo manager, with Niko Partners analyst sharing a translation and context on Twitter.

According to Ahmad’s translation, Sony have either booked 60 flights or 60 individual aircraft (it is unclear) with Delta airlines to ship PS5 units to US retailers.

The reasons for such an expensive transport option, when compared to sea transport, could be down to a number of factors – from slowed production, COVID-19 related issues or concerns about the possibility of future lockdowns being enforced.

