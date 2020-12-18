Sony pulls Cyberpunk 2077 from the Playstation Store, offers refunds

Share Facebook

The troubled launch of Cyberpunk 2077 has just gotten worse for CD Projekt Red. Sony has announced that while it will honour the refunds the developer promised, it will also pull the game from its storefront.

“SIE (Sony Interactive Entertainment) strives to ensure a high level of customer satisfaction, therefore we will begin to offer a full refund for all gamers who have purchased Cyberpunk 2077 via PlayStation Store” said the company. “SIE will also be removing Cyberpunk 2077 from PlayStation Store until further notice.”

It’s a brutal setback for the highly-anticipated game, which released on December 10th in an incredibly buggy state – particularly on last-gen hardware. CD Projekt Red has committed to two large patches to fix the game’s issues – due in January and February, but it seems this was not enough for Sony to keep the game listed on its store in its current state.

The Board of CD Projekt Red has also responded to this latest development, stating that “[t]he decision was undertaken following our discussion with SIE regarding a full refund for all gamers who hadpurchased Cyberpunk 2077 via PlayStation Store and want a refund at this time. All copies of the game previously purchased digitally onPlayStation Store remain available for use by their respective buyers.

“Gamers can still buy physical versions of the game in retail and mail order stores. All copies, whether digital or physical, will continue to receive support and updates from the Company.”

CD Projekt Red promised refunds earlier this week, and had apologised for not sharing gameplay footage of the game running on previous-gen consoles prior to launch. Despite this, there was some immediate confusion as to how customers could collect these refunds, with some having their requests denied by both Sony and Microsoft.