Sony’s Firesprite acquires Fabrik Games

Liverpool’s Firesprite studio, recently acquired by Sony Interactive Entertainment, has now itself acquired Manchester’s Fabrik Games. With the move being described as happening “in connection with” the initial acquisition.

Firesprite and Fabrik already had strong connections (and who says the two cities can’t get along) with Firesprite MD Graeme Ankers having set up Fabrik back in 2014. More recently Fabrik Games worked with Firesprite on bringing VR sci-fi horror title The Persistence to non-VR formats.

The move bolsters Firesprite’s numbers to over 265 and means the developer now has two locations in the North West to build upon as needed.

Fabrik Games is best known for heist title Filthy Lucre, a top-down title with impressive co-op support. Along with The Lost Bear, an unusual VR adventure that uses a side-scrolling camera view and platforming.

It’s great to see Sony further spreading its wings with new investments in the UK development scene.

“I’m delighted to announce that we will be bringing Fabrik Games and Firesprite together as part of our exciting next step with PlayStation Studios,” said Graeme Ankers, Managing Director, Firesprite. “They are a team of passionate and committed developers, led by industry veterans who have worked on many AAA franchises. We’re looking forward to bolstering our creative talent as we continue on our journey to offer truly unique experiences for PlayStation fans.”

“We have a history working and collaborating closely with Firesprite,” said Errol Ismail, Studio Head, Fabrik Games. “There’s a huge amount of creative and cultural alignment already and the entire team is excited to be on board. We can’t wait to show everyone what we’re capable of.”

