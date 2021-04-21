Speaker submissions for Develop:Brighton are now open

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Tandem Events have announced that speaker submissions for this year’s Develop:Brighton are open from now until June 2nd.

Following its digital event last year, Develop:Brighton is returning to Hilton Brighton Metropole as a physical event from the 26th-28th October 2021.

“We’re really looking forward to finally welcoming the community back to Brighton,” said Tandem Events managing director Andy Lane. “Last year was difficult for us all yet despite this our industry managed to remain successful. Develop:Brighton will be one of the first opportunities for the industry to once again meet and network face to face, share experiences and ideas, and celebrate its successes in a safe environment.”

“We know many people will be excited for the return to a physical format and we’re looking forward to offering our community all it has come to know and love from the event including the conference, expo, the Ice Breaker drinks, Meet@Develop and the Develop:Star Awards. However, we recognise that some may not be quite ready to attend an event in October and therefore we’ve taken the decision for the first time to livestream all Develop:Brighton 2021 sessions as part of a digital conference pass.”

“We remain committed to being as inclusive as possible, covering diverse topics and experiences important to the video game industry. We want to host unique and thought-provoking talks, presented by insightful developers from across the industry so if you have an idea for a talk, whether you are from the biggest studio or a micro indie, we welcome your submissions. My advice is to make it clear who your target audience is and what they’ll get out of your talk. Good luck!”

Proposals can be made via the Develop:Brighton website, where you can find further details about session tracks, tips on what makes a good submission and potential ideas for talks.