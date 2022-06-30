Special Award finalists announced for UK Best Places To Work Awards 2022

GamesIndustry.biz has confirmed their shortlist of finalists for the many Special Awards that will be given out at the UK 2022 Best Places To Work Awards show. Winners will be announced this July during a show that can be attended online or in-person. 

The UK Best Places To Work Awards 2022 ceremony will take place in Brighton on July 12, 2022, meaning it will be happening the same week as the Develop:Brighton conference, despite not officially being part of the event. 

The special categories are largely designed to celebrate companies’ efforts to better the world with acts of social good, including reducing climate change, raising money for charity, looking after its workforce, being diverse employers and supporting education efforts. There’s also one for best boss.

Over 90 UK games industry companies were nominated for awards. Sumo Group are nominated for four categories, PlayStation London Studio are up for three awards, and Creative Assembly, Rare, Rocksteady and Sports Interactive are all shortlisted for two.

The full list of finalists for the UK Best Places To Work Awards 2022 show is as follows:

The Corporate Social Responsibility Award (Presented by SpecialEffect)

  • Creative Assembly
  • Playground Games
  • PlayStation London Studio
  • Rocksteady Studios
  • Sports Interactive

The Health and Wellbeing Award (Presented by Rocksteady)

  • Mojiworks
  • NaturalMotion
  • PlayStation London Studio
  • Rare
  • Studio Gobo
  • Sumo Group

The Environmental Award (Presented by Games London)

  • Airship Interactive
  • Rare
  • Rocksteady
  • Space Ape Games
  • Sports Interactive
  • Sumo Group

The Education Award

  • Creative Assembly
  • D3T
  • Failbetter Games
  • Space Ape Games
  • Sumo Group

The Diversity Award (Presented by Ico Partners)

  • Failbetter Games
  • Indigo Pearl
  • Mojiworks
  • No More Robots

UK Best Boss

  • Aj Grand Scrutton, Dlala
  • Bob Makin, SockMonkey
  • Ella Romanos, Fundamentally Games
  • Louise Andrew, D3T
  • Simon Iwaniszak, Red Kite Games
  • Tara Saunders, PlayStation London Studio

If you’d like more information on how the awards are judged, we’d suggest you check out their website.

