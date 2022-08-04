SpecialEffect announces One Special Day event will return this October

Share Facebook

SpecialEffect has announced its charity fundraising and awareness event One Special Day will return on October 7, 2022. The date is especially significant as it marks the group’s fifteen year anniversary.

Last year’s One Special Day campaign raised $800,000 in donations, sales revenue and fundraising, which was used to support SpecialEffect and its efforts to help people with physical disabilities all over the world access video games.

“I can’t over emphasise the importance of One Special Day in enabling our work to bring the joy of video games to physically disabled people across the world. Our team is facing an ever-increasing demand for all of our services – accessibility advice, assessments, the expansion of resources such as gameaccess.info, our DevKit and our Eye Gaze Games website – and the generous support of the games industry in securing the future of these life-transforming, free to access initiatives is hugely appreciated. Despite the challenges of emerging from the pandemic, we’re looking forward to celebrating our 15th anniversary on One Special Day in the company of a truly amazing and supportive industry.” said SpecialEffect’s Founder and CEO Mick Donegan.

If you’d like to get your company involved in One Special Day contact Nick Streeter at nick@specialeffect.org.uk

If you’d like to find out more about One Special Day, and which industry partners have shown support for the event, you can do that at http://www.onespecialday.org.uk