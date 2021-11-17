SpecialEffect’s fundraising campaign One Special Day raises a record $800,000

Share Facebook

Games charity SpecialEffect have announced that the total raised by their flagship One Special Day fundraising campaign on Friday the 1st October currently stands at over $800,000, a record amount for the annual event.

This year’s event saw more games industry partners than ever taking part, raising funds for SpecialEffect’s life-changing work via sales income from PC and mobile games, as well as a variety of studio-driven fundraising challenges.

The funds will be “vital” to SpecialEffect, as it continues to “optimise inclusion, enjoyment and quality of life by helping people control video games to the best of their abilities.”

“All of us at SpecialEffect are amazed and humbled at the funds raised by One Special Day this year,” said SpecialEffect’s CEO and Founder, Dr Mick Donegan. “We’re hugely grateful to our friends throughout the games industry who, through their generosity, are not only ensuring that we can carry on meeting the ever-growing demand to help gamers with physical challenges, but also the demand to help developers all over the world to make their games more accessible to all.”