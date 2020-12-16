Sperasoft partners with CCP Games on a new title

Share Facebook

Keywords Studio Sperasoft, who specialises in co-development, has announced a partnership with Eve Online creators CCP Games.

The partnership will see the two working together as a currently unannounced new game – The details for which are course currently unavailable, but more news is expected in the “not too distant future.”

“We are excited to be a partner of CCP Games and share in their mission to create immersive virtual worlds” said Denis Larkin, chief commercial officer at Sperasoft. “Our experienced team of developers is focused on delivering cutting edge solutions for our client and gameplay innovations for their fans.”

“We’re delighted to be working with Sperasoft on our unannounced online shooter set in the EVE IP,” said Allen Edwards, game director at CCP Games’ London studio. “Together, we’re looking forward to delivering a rock-solid, action-oriented gameplay experience with stunningly beautiful worlds.”

Sperasoft, who was acquired by Keywords back in 2017, has a history of collaborating with big name studios on AAA titles. In August, it was revealed that the studio was collaborating with 343 Industries on the development of Halo Infinite.