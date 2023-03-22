Splash Damage are teaming up with content creators Sacriel and shroud on a survival video game

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Splash Damage are working with Chris ‘Sacriel’ Ball and Mike ‘shroud’ Grzesiek on a new open-world survival game called Project Astrid.

Project Astrid will be directed by Lance Winter (Halo: The Master Chief Collection), and is the second game that will be fully developed at Splash Damage following Transformers: Reactivate, which was announced back at The Game Awards in December.

Ball and Grzesiek will both serve as ‘executive creators’ on what will be the studio’s original IP, which will set out to leverage both content creators’ unique perspectives, knowledge and experience of the open-world survival genre to take it to new heights.

“Founded from friends who met in online PvP, Splash Damage has been passionate about crafting unforgettable multiplayer experiences for over 20 years. Project Astrid is the culmination of this passion, born out of a partnership with two close friends, who also happen to be incredibly well-respected experts in our industry.” said Richard Jolly, CEO of Splash Damage.

“We’re excited to share something fresh with our fans, as we take a bold step forward and craft a game that’s truly different from anything we’ve done before.”

“This project means everything to me,” said Grzesiek. “Chris and I have refined a vision for what’s next in the survival genre and with Splash Damage we’re setting out to build it. We want to build the best survival game ever, and with Sacriel’s brain and Splash Damage’s team, I know we can do it.”

“This is a dream come true. Mike and I have been envisioning a world where we help build the game that streamers and gamers love playing.” added Ball. “To be able to execute with a team as esteemed and experienced as Splash Damage is a privilege. In our work together to date, it is clear to us that we are truly part of the team and that we are well positioned to help bring this dream to reality.”

Project Astrid is still in pre-production, but if you’d like to follow it more closely you can do so by signing up to the Splash Damage newsletter.

Alternatively, if you’d rather work on Project Astrid, you can take a look at the jobs available over on the Splash Damage careers page.