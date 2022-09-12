Splatoon 3 covers path in ink on the way to first ever franchise #1 in UK Boxed Charts

Splatoon 3 has taken the first ever #1 spot for the franchise during its launch week according to boxed physical data reports from GfK.

This beats out the previous #2 spot launch records set by Splatoon (Nintendo Wii U) and matched by Splatoon 2 (Nintendo Switch) in 2015 and 2017 respectively, despite the fact that Splatoon 3 sold 9% less than Splatoon 2 did at launch.

If you’re wondering what happened to the #1 game from last week, The Last of Us Part 1, it fell down to the #4 spot, after its sales fell by 66%. NBA 2K23 also made its debut at #6 in the chart, which is worse than NBA 2K22 did last year at launch, but we expect sales to pick up as we approach Christmas.

Saints Row (2022) has remained in the UK Boxed Charts Top 10, and is now at at #9. It continues to sell well, despite a mixed response from both critics and audiences. Gamers in the UK must just be curious to see what it’s like for themselves!

Minecraft (Nintendo Switch) is also back in the chart after falling out of it briefly last week, and has come back in at #8. If you’d like to know what the rest of the GfK UK Boxed Top Ten for sales between September 3, 2022 and September 10, 2022 was, then it’s as follows: