Splatoon 3 fends off Stray with blasts of ink, keeping its #1 spot at retail in UK Boxed Charts

Splatoon 3 has maintained its position as best selling game in UK retail stores despite a 44% drop in sales, according to boxed physical data reports from GfK.

The only “new” release to enter the chart was the recently released physical copy of the PS5 version of Stray, which took the #3 spot in the charts for publisher Annapurna Interactive. The digital version released back in July, and was very popular with those that played it, with 88% of critics recommending it in their reviews.

Otherwise, Saints Row (2022) and The Last of Us Part 1 have both seen their sales fall, leaving the rest of the GfK UK Boxed Top 10 to be the usual suspects that you’d expect, although in different orders. If you’d like to know what landed where for sales between September 17, 2022 and September 24, 2022, you can check out the list below: