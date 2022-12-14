Splatter Connect has introduced FIELD CONNECT, a new field marketing tool

PLAION’s field marketing agency Splatter Connect has introduced a new operations tool called FIELD CONNECT.

FIELD CONNECT intends to enable field marketers to use location-based reporting (through geo-tagging and mobile technology) to manage their in-person campaigns, both reducing their costs and helping them to see results faster. 

It also provides a platform in the cloud for staff management, digitising not only field staff applications and allocations, but time sheets, payroll and more.

“We developed a bespoke tool to simplify field marketing and optimise the process. Using technology we use in our everyday lives which everyone has access to,” said William Slater, Splatter Connect. “FIELD CONNECT enables real-time reporting with no delay, and by encouraging field staff to upload their store images, we have a UGC [User Generated Content] reporting platform.”

