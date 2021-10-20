Square Enix announces London mobile studio, working on Tomb Raider and Avatar: The Last Airbender titles

Share Facebook

Square Enix has today announced a new studio, Square Enix London Mobile.

The new studio has two titles in development, based on the Tomb Raider and Avatar: The Last Airbender franchises.

“At Square Enix London Mobile, our goal is to move the world through play and in order to do this, we need to grow our team with even more unique voices, varieties of perspectives and creative energy,” said Ed Perkins, Studio Head at Square Enix London Mobile “We have great games in development, access to Square Enix-owned IP and relationships with the world’s top entertainment companies, but our people will be the competitive advantage that fuels our success now and in the future.”

As the studio seeks to hire additional talent, the (currently unnamed) Avatar: The Last Airbender game is in development with Vancouver-based studio Navigator Games.

The new studio is also at work on the previously announced Tomb Raider Reloaded, an action-arcade game developed for mobile which is set for release on the App Store and Google Play in 2022.

“It has been an incredible privilege to partner with Square Enix London Mobile on the creation of a game with such an iconic IP,” said Will Moore, CEO at Navigator Games. “The Avatar: The Last Airbender universe has so many layers and complex storylines to explore and we look forward to fully unveiling it and sharing it with all the incredibly passionate and loyal Avatar fans in the future.”