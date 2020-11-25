Square Enix moves to work from home permanently

Share Facebook

After moving to a work from home model due to the coronavirus pandemic, Square Enix is set to make the change permanent as of December 1.

“Rather than utilizing work from home solely as a means of preventing infections during the current pandemic,” said Square Enix, “the Company will establish it as a permanent and core program among the working styles it accommodates. In so doing, the Company hopes not only to create a flexible and diverse working environment, but also to further bolster productivity and help employees achieve the optimal work-life balance.”

The company says that moving to working from home will allow them to expand its recruitment, and allow them to be more flexible in the face of unexpected developments and changes in employment models. Ultimately, Square Enix sees working from home as a boon to creativity.

Additionally, Square Enix conducted a survey in June that demonstrated that roughly 80 per cent of employees had a positive view of work from home

Square Enix’s work from home program will combine “home-based” and “office-based” models. The company will designate its employees as either home-based (working an average of at least three days per week from home) or office-based (working an average of at least three days per week from the office). Generally speaking, all eligible employees will be designated as home based – with office-based employees being dictated by the nature of the work involved.

Square Enix expects approximately 80 per cent of employees to be home based in December, the first month of the program’s implementation.