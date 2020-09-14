oculus quest 2

Standalone VR headset Oculus Quest 2 leaked by Facebook

Chris Wallace 54 mins ago Business News, Highlight, VR & AR

Facebook appears to have leaked the announcement of the Oculus Quest 2 headset, with the company claiming that it is their “most advanced all-in-one VR system yet.”

Two announcement videos appeared on the Facebook Blueprint website, demonstrating the new all in one VR system. Some of the information was removed (though some remains) and the videos were uploaded to YouTube.

The leak included technical specifications, but not a release date or a price. The Oculus Quest 2 headset includes a Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2 processor, 6GB RAM, nearly 2K resolution per eye (over 50 per cent more pixels than the Oculus Quest 1), 3D positional audio, new controller ergonomics and an optional 256GB of built-in storage

Also included in the leak is that all current Quest games will work on the Quest 2. Also while the controllers have been improved, it is also possible to ditch the controllers entirely for some games, as the Quest 2 supports hand-tracking.

More announcements are likely to be revealed at the Facebook Connect developer conference on Wednesday, 16th September.

Tags

About Chris Wallace

Chris is MCV/DEVELOP's staff writer, joining the team after graduating from Cardiff University with a Master's degree in Magazine Journalism. He can regrettably be found on Twitter at @wallacec42, where he mostly explores his obsession with the Life is Strange series, for which he refuses to apologise.

Check Also

Brian Baglow

Scotland’s games industry to be mapped via new innovator grant

Scottish Games Network founder and director, Brian Baglow, has been awarded a Connected Innovators grant to carry out the research, which will capture the whole sector, in its broadest definition.

© Copyright 2020, MCV. BizMedia