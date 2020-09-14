Standalone VR headset Oculus Quest 2 leaked by Facebook

Share Facebook

Facebook appears to have leaked the announcement of the Oculus Quest 2 headset, with the company claiming that it is their “most advanced all-in-one VR system yet.”

Two announcement videos appeared on the Facebook Blueprint website, demonstrating the new all in one VR system. Some of the information was removed (though some remains) and the videos were uploaded to YouTube.

The leak included technical specifications, but not a release date or a price. The Oculus Quest 2 headset includes a Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2 processor, 6GB RAM, nearly 2K resolution per eye (over 50 per cent more pixels than the Oculus Quest 1), 3D positional audio, new controller ergonomics and an optional 256GB of built-in storage

Also included in the leak is that all current Quest games will work on the Quest 2. Also while the controllers have been improved, it is also possible to ditch the controllers entirely for some games, as the Quest 2 supports hand-tracking.

More announcements are likely to be revealed at the Facebook Connect developer conference on Wednesday, 16th September.