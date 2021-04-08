Steam launches an open beta for UTM traffic analytics

Share Facebook

Valve has updated its Steamworks platform with an open beta test for UTM traffic analytics.

UTM, or Urchin Tracking Module, is a standard used for measuring whether specific links are being clicked on during marketing campaigns.

Developers will be able to measure how much traffic is being directed to their store pages via marketing campaigns, and how many of those users either buy their game or add it to their wishlists.

Valve introduced the feature following developer requests, and stressed its commitment to respecting their users’ privacy. Personal data is not included in the reports, such as Steam IDs or any other information about individual users. The report only provides visit and conversion data in total numbers, and excludes showing data for unique UTM combinations if a minimum threshold for visits is not met.

“We take customer privacy very seriously and do not share personal data in the UTM Analytics report,” said Valve. “This has been a priority in all aspects of building the UTM Analytics feature, from determining what data is required, how long it should be retained, and who should have access to it.”