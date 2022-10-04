Steam Next Fest is happening right now

Share Facebook

Steam Next Fest, a week-long celebration of the video games on Valve’s Steam store, has begun. The event will take place online through both the Steam store and its community pages, and will run between October 3, 2022 and October 10, 2022.

Between these dates Steam users can play hundreds of new game demos for titles that have yet to be released, which will no doubt provide ample opportunities for developers to gather feedback from gaming audiences ahead of time.

There will also be live streams for several of the games featured, which according to Valve will in most cases be “the dev teams themselves playing their game and answering your questions”, so that’s rather exciting.

If you’d like to take part in Steam Next Fest, the best place to start would be with the demos, which can be found here.