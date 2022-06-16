Stranger Things 1984 pushes Netflix Mobile Games to hit 13 Million Downloads

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Intelligence firm Sensor Tower has stated that Netflix mobile games have generated more than 13 million downloads around the world across the iOS app store and the Google Play Store.

Netflix has been making a big push into games, and has released 24 mobile titles thus far, all of which require a Netflix subscription to access. The initiative expands upon an earlier one that led to interesting interactive programming like Black Mirror’s Bandersnatch, Minecraft: Story Mode and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs the Reverend, each of which was reminiscent of 1990s FMV games.

Strange Things 1984 has without a doubt been the company’s biggest success and is a key contributor to its 13 Million milestone, hitting 2 million downloads within a relatively short window. This was likely driven by the release of Stranger Things Season 4 on May 27, 2022, which led to more than double the downloads seen the week prior. Other big Netflix hits include Netflix Asphalt Xtreme, with 1.8 million installs, and Stranger Things 3: The Game, which sits at 1.5 million.

The streaming giant shows no signs of slowing down on its expansion in the game space despite recent company layoffs in other departments. It intends to publish even more games in the near future, including a Chess game with The Queen’s Gambit branding. Netflix has also recently purchased successful existing game development studios like Night School Studio (Oxenfree, Mr. Robot:1.51exfiltrati0n.ipa) and Next Games (The Walking Dead: No Man’s Land).

If you’d like to read the full Sensor Tower report and check over the data for yourself, you can do so here.