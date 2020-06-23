Studios distance themselves from games writer Chris Avellone following allegations

Share Facebook

Last night, accusations of sexual misconduct appeared on Twitter, accusing veteran games writer Chris Avellone of sexual harassment and misconduct. With a single accuser soon being supported by others.

Avellone replied apologetically to some accusations but has not made a general statement.

The veteran games writer is best-known for his work on some high-profile RPGs. He came to prominence as the lead designer and writer on Planescape: Torment in 1999 and has been garnered regular credits as writer, designer and consultant ever since. Writing on titles such Fallout: New Vegas, Pillars of Eternity, Prey and Into the Breach, among many others.

Avellone was currently working on narrative elements of Dying Light 2 with Techland, which moved quickly to mutually sever its relationship with Avellone.

“We treat matter of sexual harassment and disrespect with utmost care, and have no tolerance for such behaviours – it applies to both our employees as well as external consultants, Chris among them. This is why, together with Chris Avellione, we’ve decided to end our cooperation”

Speaking to Gamespot, Paradox, for which Avellone had worked on Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2, said that his work would not appear in the game: “Chris Avellone briefly worked with the Bloodlines 2 writing team early in the development of the game… Through an iterative creative process, however, none of his contributions remain in the game that Hardsuit Labs is continuing to develop.” It however did not speak to the allegations directly.

Emily Grace Buck, part of the team from Gato Studio, working RPG The Waylanders, commented on Twitter: “Chris is no longer on the project, and I’ve been the lead writer all along, not him. Waylanders has very little writing by him as it stands, and I’ll be taking a look at his scenes. No one on the team knew anything about this. We’re handling it, and I’m open to feedback.”

The revelations have Kickstarted further debate on the subject across Twitter with many more examples coming to light. MCV/DEVELOP supports those who have been mistreated and praises their bravery in coming forward.