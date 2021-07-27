Submissions are now open for Develop:Brighton 2021 Indie Showcase

Share Facebook

Develop:Brighton’s Indie Showcase, which seeks to find the “hottest new indie game,” is now open for submissions. Developers can submit their games until Friday, September 3rd.

The Showcase is completely free to enter, and offers up-and-coming developers the opportunity to showcase their game at Develop:Brighton, taking place from October 26th-28th.

The ten finalists will be determined by a panel of industry judges, led by chair Alistair Aitcheson of The Incredible Playable Show. The chosen ten will secure the chance to showcase their game to media, fellow developers, and potential publishers at the event.

The finalists will also receive a three-day pass to Develop:Brighton, pre-event publicity, and a profile on the Develop:Brighton website.

All ten shortlisted games will be featured at the Expo for delegates to play on Wednesday 27 October and Thursday 28 October at the Hilton Brighton Metropole during the conference.

On the last day of Develop:Brighton, two finalists will be selected as the winners of the competition. The People’s Choice award will be decided by attendees, and the Overall Winner by a panel of judges.

The Overall Winner in 2019 was Touch Type Tale – Strategic Typing from Pumpernickel Studio, while the People’s Choice went to Skybolt Zack from DEVS MUST DIE. The Overall Winner was Triband’s WHAT THE GOLF?, which went on to win Best Mobile Game at the Develop:Star Awards two years later.

“I’m really excited for the return of the Indie Showcase and can’t wait to open up the submissions for this year’s competition,” said panel chair Alistair Aitcheson of Alistair Aitcheson Games. “In 2019 we had some outstanding entries brimming with personality and showing off the incredible depth of talent the indie scene possesses!”