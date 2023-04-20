Submissions are now open for the Develop:Brighton 2023 Indie Showcase Competition

Share Facebook

You can now submit your unsigned indie games to take part in the showcase competition that will take place this July during the Develop:Brighton conference.

Developers can submit their work until May 12, 2023, at which point a ten game shortlist will be decided upon by a panel of industry experts. All finalists will also receive a complimentary three-day pass to Develop:Brighton 2023, some pre-event publicity and a profile on the Develop:Brighton website.

Develop: Brighton will take place this year at the Hilton Brighton Metropole between Tuesday July 11, 2023 and July 13, 2023. The Indie Showcase is free to enter, and those that are chosen will get to showcase their latest games to media, developers, publishers and delegates in attendance on July 12.

There will be two winners announced on July 13, the final day of the conference, with the The People’s Choice award decided upon at the show by attendee votes, and an Overall Winner decided by a panel of judges.

The Indie Showcase tends to set a high bar for quality, and its prestigious list of previous finalists includes games like Paper Trail by Newfangled Games, The Tale of Bistun by Black Cube Games, WHAT THE GOLF? by Triband, That Dragon, Cancer by Numinous Games, You Suck at Parking by Happy Volcano, Sunless Sea by Failbetter Games and Heaven’s Vault by inkle and more.

“Every year I’m blown away by the quality, ambition and creativity on show among the fantastic submissions we receive,” said Indie Showcase panel chair Alistair Aitcheson. “I’m excited to play them all, and to see all the delegates down in Brighton this July playing them as well.

“This year we’re putting an extra focus on innovation and originality, to help the most exciting new ideas find the connections that will help them flourish. The Showcase really is an unbelievable opportunity to get unsigned games in front of press, publishers and other potential partners.”

If you’d like to find out more information, check out the submission guidelines, or submit your game, you can do so over on the Develop:Brighton’s official website.