Submissions Open for Develop:Brighton 2022 Indie Showcase Competition

Tandem Events has announced that the Develop:Brighton Indie Showcase competition, which aims to find the industry’s hottest unsigned indie games, is now open to submissions.

The competition is free for all game creators to enter, which they can do via the Develop:Brighton website. The Indie Showcase gives developers the opportunity to showcase their game at Develop:Brighton, taking place at the Hilton Brighton Metropole from Tuesday 12 to Thursday 14 July.

Submissions will be judged by a panel of industry experts, chaired by Alistair Aitcheson. The resulting ten finalists will bring their games to Develop:Brighton on Wednesday the 13th of July and Thursday the 14th of July for media, developers, publishers and all other delegates to play.

Two winners will be announced on the final day of the conference – the People’s Choice award will be decided by attendees voting on the show floor, while the Overall Winner will be chosen by a panel of judges.

Finalists will also receive a complimentary three-day pass to Develop:Brighton 2022, pre-event publicity and a profile on the Develop:Brighton website.

“I’m really excited to play this year’s submissions to the Indie Showcase! Every year I’m blown away by the creativity and ambition in the submissions, and I think the showcase is a fantastic opportunity to get these games in front of press, publishers and dev partners,” commented Alistair Aitcheson.

“Having a platform on the expo floor and the prestige that comes with being a nominee is so beneficial, so it’s a great chance for studios to build their networks and show off their creations.”