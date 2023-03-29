Subway Future Talent Series to take place at Guild Esports in Shoreditch

Share Facebook

The sandwich artists at Subway are teaming up with Guild Esports to support and nurture future esports talent in Shoreditch, London.

The next Subway Future Talent Series event will take place in Shoreditch between April 17, 2023 and April 21, 2023. The event will allow interested young people to go in and actually experience a professional esports facility during gaming sessions.

Subway Future Talent Series sessions include learning gaming techniques from professional coaches, as well as education on food and proper nutrition. Those that are successful at the academy may also receive professional set-ups and opportunities to progress with Guild Esports, both at home and from the Guild Academy HQ.

This is the second time the grassroots event initiative has been held, and both Subway and Guild have encouraged local schools and colleges in London to take part. Subway has said that it hopes to welcome over 1000 young people to this run of the event before it’s conclusion.

“The Subway Future Talent Series events are put on to engage with young people and give them the opportunity through the Guild Academy, to not only learn about the importance of nutrition in gaming and esports, but to potentially uncover the next great esports star.” said Mays Elansari, Regional Brand Marketing Director, EMEA at Subway.

“We are excited to further explore this and are looking to broaden the catchment area to bring these workshops to even more students and local communities. We have seen the positive impact from the first Future Talent Series, and are committed to expanding our reach with the Guild Academy.”

“The Subway Future Talent Series not only provides aspiring gamers with the unique opportunity to learn from the best in esports and hone their skills at the state-of-the-art Guild Academy, but it also offers them valuable advice on healthy living and nutrition.” added Nick Westwood, SVP at Guild Esports.

“At Guild, we believe that a healthy body and mind are essential for achieving peak performance, both in gaming and in life, and that is why we are delighted to be collaborating with our partner Subway on this great initiative. We are excited to see the continued impact this initiative will have to help young talent reach their full potential in gaming and esports.”