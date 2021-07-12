Summer Games Done quick raises over £2m for Doctors Without Borders

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

This year’s Summer Games Done Quick, a weeklong speedrunning event, has raised over $2.8m (£2m) for charity.

The charity chosen this year was Doctors Without Borders (Médecins Sans Frontières), an international humanitarian medical effort which provides healthcare to people around the world. Following the summer event, Games Done Quick has now raised over $34m (£24.5m) for the charity.

The full week of 24/7 streams saw a number of highlights, including setting a new world record for a blindfolded run of Super Mario 64, a completion of Dragon Age Inquisition in under 40 minutes, a Nintendogs speedrun (somehow) and, even more confusingly, a GeoGuessr speedrun.

All of which are available to watch on GDQ’s YouTube channel, in case you were watching anything else that might have been on last night.

Summer Games Done Quick was the second online-only event, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dates for upcoming speedrunning events were also announced during Summer Games Done Quick, such as the all-women speedrunning event Flame Fatales on August 15th-21st and Awesome Games Done Quick 2022 on January 9th-16th.