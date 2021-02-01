Sumo Group acquires PixelAnt Games

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Sumo Group has announced that is has acquired the Polish studio PixelAnt Games, for an initial cash consideration of £250,000.

The Wroclaw-based developer is now the tenth studio owned by Sumo Group, and will remain under the existing leadership of Pawel Rohleder and Adam Lasoń. PixelAnt, was founded in July 2020, and is Sumo’s first European mainland studio.

Following the acquisition, Sumo Group is planning to grow PixelAnt Games’ headcount (currently at 13 employees), and focus on “winning third party contracts, while continuing to work on Sumo Digital projects.”

“We’re incredibly excited by the opportunities that being part of the Sumo family offers to PixelAnt,” said Pawel Rohleder, Studio Director, PixelAnt Games. “Sumo has demonstrated a proven commitment to each of its studios to give them what they need to make incredible games and hire the best people. We have very ambitious plans in place, and we know that Sumo is going to support us every step of the way.”

“In addition to adding supremely talented people to our family of studios in the form of Pawel, Adam, and their team, we now have our first base of operations in mainland Europe, allowing us to tap into Poland’s phenomenal talent pool,” added Gary Dunn, MD, Sumo Digital “As a full-service studio, PixelAnt will provide game development services to clients across the world, as well as own-IP opportunities, and will continue to work on Sumo projects. A huge welcome to the team in Wroclaw!”