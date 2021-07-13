Sumo Group expands in Canada with the launch of Timbre Games

Share Facebook

Sumo Group has expanded its presence in Canada with the launch of Timbre Games, a Pipeworks Studios company.

Timbre Games is Sumo’s second studio in Canada, and its 14th overall, with the Group now employing over 1100 people across three continents. Former VP and GM of Maxis and Electronic Arts, is the president and founding partner of the new studio.

“Our People lie at the heart of our growth ambitions and Joe is the perfect person to be leading Timbre Games. His AAA background will enable him to achieve real momentum for the studio, whilst also building on Sumo Group’s turn-key capabilities and unique approach to the process of making great games. This is a fantastic opportunity for the Group and I’m looking forward to what’s next from our North American colleagues.” Commented Carl Cavers, CEO, Sumo Group.

Nickolls is joined by his Timbre Games co-founders Zoë Curnoe and Geoff Coates, both of whom have deep ties to the game development community in Vancouver. Curnoe was previously production director of the story campaign for the Gears of War series at The Coalition, while Coates has a wide variety of game experience, including roles as art and creative director on Company of Heroes, DeadRising 4 and the SSX franchise.



“With Timbre, we wanted to build a studio from the ground up with a focus on diversity, transparency, community involvement in game development, and a sustainable, fun workplace culture,” Nickolls said. “Those priorities are shared by Pipeworks so it was a natural fit from the start.”

“We couldn’t be more thrilled that Timbre Games is the first of our new studios,” said Lindsay Gupton, CEO, Pipeworks Studios. “We’re inspired by the team’s vision and confident they will not only create truly fun games but do so in an inclusive environment where voices are heard and employees thrive.”

Sumo acquired Pipeworks back in September 2020, and has plans to launch additional studios in the near future.