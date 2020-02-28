Sumo relocates Warrington studio and appoints new associate technical director

Share Facebook

Independent developer Sumo Digital has hired former Sony first-party developer Andrew Jones as it relocates its Warrington premises to a new home in Cheshire.

The company says its new premises – the company’s eighth studio, seven of which are based in the UK – will focus on the “sustainable delivery of high-end, multi-platform, programming and technical problem-solving services to prestigious clients”.

Prior to joining Sumo, Jones – who joins the firm as associate technical director – founded an indie studio that created iOS and Android apps and co-created a “multi-platform social VR application”, too.

“Being in this fantastic space and nurturing such a talented team is incredibly exciting,” said Scott Kirkland, studio director at Sumo Warrington. “I’m delighted to have Andrew on board as we continue to expand in the North West of England. With a wealth of varied and technically challenging opportunities ahead, I’m really looking forward to engaging a squad of game technologists over the coming weeks, months and years to further cement Sumo’s reputation for excellence and success.”

“Becoming a part of this new team is a great opportunity,” added Andrew Jones, associate technical director, Sumo Warrington. “We’ve got our own remit here along with the support of one of the UK’s biggest and most highly regarded independent studios – it’s the best of both worlds.”

Sumo Digital acquired The Chinese Room – which has since added a number of new staff “across a variety of disciplines” to its team – in a surprise move in August. The move is an important one for Sumo and IPO, with the company having previously been almost exclusively a work-for-hire studio.

Since then, Sumo Group has expanded its team to establish two brand-new training and education posts – Jenny Muhlwa will enhance and increase internal training across Sumo Digital, Atomhawk, Red Kite Games, and The Chinese Room as learning and development manager, whilst Dr Jake Habgood’s new position as director of education partnerships see them build “closer external relationships with educational partners to strengthen Sumo’s talent pipeline”.

The company also recently opened its seventh UK based studio, Sumo North West, in Warrington. Led by Scott Kirkland, the studio joins other studios across the UK in Leamington Spa, Sheffield, Nottingham, Brighton, Newcastle, and Leeds, as well as a further studio in Pune, India. Sumo Digital only moved into its new Leamington Spa office earlier this year, but already the studio is moving onto bigger premises.