Super Rare Games announces new publishing label, Super Rare Originals

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Physical games publisher Super Rare Games has launched a new publishing label, Super Rare Originals.

Super Rare Originals is a consoles and PC digital label, with the publisher announcing five titles under the new label:

Grapple Dog by Joseph Gribbin

by Joseph Gribbin POST VOID by YCJY Games

by YCJY Games The Gecko Gods by Louis Waloschek

by Louis Waloschek Lone Ruin by Cuddle Monster AB

by Cuddle Monster AB Completely Stretchy by Dan Ferguson

Further details regarding platforms and release dates are expected closer to launch.

Super Rare Games is best known for its line-up of physical Switch games – releasing one every 3 weeks exclusively through their online store.

“Having worked with 100s of developers across the last 4 years, we want to support talented indie devs long-term and hopefully help to start changing the industry to be more developer focused,” said Super Rare Games in their annoucement. “We’re taking an ‘indie-first’ approach, as we believe publishers should feel honoured to work with developers, rather than the power dynamic being the other way around, as is often the case.

“We only sign games we are genuinely, personally passionate about; as with all aspects of our business, our main motivator is simply wanting to work on cool things with cool people! While we hope to change the lives of our dev friends, even if a game were to release and break even, we’d still consider it a success to have worked on something awesome and continue to support the game and its developer long-term.

“Our goal is to buck the cold, impersonal trends you see in some parts of the industry. We see ourselves as being ‘indie’s best friend’, supporting all different scales of indie devs in every way – from our physical releases of established indie treasures and hidden gems, to our original publishing of games from devs both new and veteran, to our Mixtapes that support small up-and-coming itch.io type indie jam developers. We just really, really love indies.”

The Super Rare Games team has recently expanded with the likes of Curve Digital founder Jason Perkins, Supermassive Games producer Tom King, as well as a new internal QA team joining the existing core team.