Supercell shuts down development on Hay Day Pop

Supercell has cancelled development on its soft-launched match three puzzle title, Hay Day Pop.

The company announced the decision in a blog post, in which Supercell said that Hay Day Pop had not met its standards, despite efforts made in updating the game.

“Unfortunately, we have made the hard decision to end the development of Hay Day Pop. As many of you know, we here at Supercell set high standards for our games, and our goal is to ensure that each game we release will be played for years and remembered forever.

With the community’s help, we made some great changes to the game that made it more fun with every update that we released. We believe our players deserve to play the very best games. Sadly, despite all of our efforts, we feel that Hay Day Pop does not meet the standards we have set for ourselves and our players.”

The final update to the game has been released, which can be played until the servers are shut down on February 1st, 2021. Players who have purchased microtransactions in the game will be able to transfer those to other Supercell titles.