Supernova Capital acquires Insomnia Gaming Festival organiser Player 1 Events, with Craig Fletcher returning to lead

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Private equity firm Supernova Capital has announced that it has acquired Insomnia Gaming Festival organiser Player 1 Events, from previous owner GAME.

Following the acquisition, Craig Fletcher, the founder of Multiplay and the Insomnia Gaming Festival, will return to lead Insomnia. Fletcher will also join Supernova’s executive team and will help drive the company’s future plans for live events and esports. Additionally, all current Player 1 Events employees will be retained as part of the acquisition and will be potentially working on an Insomnia event in 2021, as well as future events planned in the UK and internationally in 2022 and beyond.

“We’ve seen over the last year that the demand for events has been palpably growing, both as interest in esports has grown dramatically, but also people longing to return to the atmosphere of being at a live event” said Fletcher. “By relaunching Insomnia, we will take things to a new level, uniting gamers of all ages, and players of all levels to come together at inspiring live events. We hope to be in a position to make announcements on 2021 events soon.”

“Insomnia is an event with global appeal, and we’re excited about the impact Supernova and our partners can make” said Paul Wedgwood, Co-Founder & CEO of Supernova. “We’re in an excellent position to help brands develop their own events and communities post-COVID, following a transformative 12 months in the industry. We also look forward to continuing our close relationship with GAME and Belong as we develop new experiences for our own growing community.”