SYBO and Outplay Entertainment have teamed up to release Subway Surfers Blast

SYBO and Outplay Entertainment have released a new entry in the Subway Surfers franchise, Subway Surfers Blast.

The original Subway Surfers is an endless runner title that first launched in 2012, which has consistently been one of the most popular (if not the most popular) downloaded games for around a decade. The latest entry by UK developer Outplay Entertainment is a match-puzzle game instead, and also expands the ways that players can interact with the brand and its characters with additional ‘dream hangout spot decorator’ features.

Subway Surfers Blast is the fourth entry in the series to date, following Subway Surfers, Subway Surfers Match and Subway Surfers Tag. There are also Subway Surfers products, including collectible vinyl figurines, a direct-to-web animated series on YouTube, and more.

“Subway Surfers’ momentum has shown no signs of slowing, especially after being named the most-downloaded game of 2022 over a decade post-launch,” said Mathias Gredal Nørvig, CEO of SYBO. “Our fans have consistently shown an appetite for more, and Outplay was the perfect partner to help us develop something new and exciting for them. With Subway Surfers Blast, we’re thrilled to give players an entirely fresh way to engage with the characters they know and love.”

“Throughout Outplay Entertainment’s history, we’ve developed a hugely successful portfolio of fun and accessible mobile games for players across the world to enjoy,” added ​​Douglas Hare, co-founder and CEO of Outplay Entertainment.

“Having the opportunity to work with a globally recognised IP on the development of Subway Surfers Blast has been a dream come true. Adding the Subway Surfers name to our portfolio is a huge growth opportunity that solidifies our expertise in working with partners to bring their IPs to a wider audience, and we’re looking forward to growing the title together in the future.”

Subway Surfers Blast is free-to-play and is available now on both iOS and Android.