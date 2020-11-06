Take-Two reports $841.1m in Q2 net revenue, driven largely by NBA 2K21

Share Facebook

Take-Two’s quarterly report, released yesterday (transcription here), points to the continued success of its NBA 2K franchise – with NBA 2K0 and NBA 2K21 largely supporting its revenues this quarter.

Take-Two’s financial results for the quarter ended September 30 showed net revenue down 2 per cent to $841.1m, and net bookings up less than 1 per cent to $957.5 million.

The last two NBA titles were credited as being the largest contributors to revenue this year. Although the publisher also credited older titles such as Grand Theft Auto Online, Grand Theft Auto 5, Red Dead Redemption 2, Red Dead Online, and Borderlands 3.

It’s a difficult Q2 to compare to last year’s, which saw the release of Borderlands 3 – a game that sold 5 million copies in 5 days, helping push quarterly revenues up 74 per cent year-over-year.

This quarter’s biggest releases were NBA 2K21, PGA Tour 2K21, Mafia 1 Definitive Edition, and WWE 2K Battlegrounds. NBA 2K21 released later than usual this quarter. Due to the pandemic, the game missed its usual release window at the beginning of the season, releasing in the middle of the season instead. The game has sold 5 million copies to date, with next-gen versions of the title set to release on Xbox Series X|S and Playstation 5 next week.

Meanwhile, PGA Tour 2K21 sold over 1 million units, the Mafia Definitive Edition trilogy have sold over 2 million units combined and WWE 2K Battlegrounds has “exceeded expectations,” although no figures were given.

The immortal Grand Theft Auto 5 continues to perform, and likely will continue to do so after all of us are dead. The seven-year old game has now sold over 135 million units, and “remains one of the most successful and iconic experiences in all of entertainment.” Recurrent consumer spending on Grand Theft Auto Online outperformed expectations, and saw its best second quarter ever in terms of both active players and new players.

Red Dead Redemption 2 meanwhile has sold over 34 million units worldwide. The game’s net bookings 124 per cent, including 106 per cent growth in full game sales. Recurrent consumer spending on Red Dead Online continues to increase, with net bookings growing 96 per cent. The title grew 28 per cent in audience and growth in new players was 47 per cent.