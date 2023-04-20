TAKEOFF Studios is a sponsor for the MCV/DEVELOP Awards

Share Facebook

TAKEOFF Studios will sponsor the 2023 MCV/DEVELOP Awards, which are taking place at 8 Northumberland Avenue in London on May 11, 2023.

TAKEOFF is a multi-disciplinary design studio that has worked on promotional campaigns for some of the biggest brand names and companies in games, television and film. Their support for our latest celebration of the games industry and the achievements of those within it next month is both encouraging and welcome.

“We at TAKEOFF are thrilled to be the trophy sponsor for this year’s prestigious MCV Awards. We’re excited to join forces with the gaming community in honouring the remarkable achievements of our peers, as we continue to push the boundaries of creativity and innovation,” said Alister Collins, Managing Director of TAKEOFF Studios.

“Together, we celebrate the milestones that shape the future of gaming.”

Tickets are now extremely limited for the 2023 MCV/DEVELOP Awards show, and have almost completely sold out. If you’d like to attend, you can reach out to Alex Boucher at alex.boucher@biz-media.co.uk to enquire about any remaining ticket availability, or to grab a spot on the waitlist, in case there are any cancellations.

You can also speak to Alex about branding and/or sponsorship opportunities for the upcoming event at the same email address.