Team17 has partnered with Expression Games to co-develop Hell Let Loose

Team17 Digital has announced that Expression Games will now be working with them to co-develop Hell Let Loose.

Hell Let Loose is a World War 2 first-person shooter that started out as an indie title on PC developed by Black Matter. It was released in July 2021 and saw some success, leading the publisher-developer to acquire its rights in January 2022 following Black Matter’s successful console launch for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S in the previous October.

The IP’s acquisition by Team17 was valued at around £30 million GBP, as a deal was struck for an offering of £19.75 million in cash and £11.25 million in consideration shares.

Hell Let Loose has seen 13 major content updates since it was released on PC, all of which have been distributed entirely for free.

“Today’s announcement marks an exciting new chapter for Hell Let Loose and for Team17. A little over a year ago, we acquired the brand with the aim of building on its incredible initial success across PC, PlayStation and Xbox consoles, and forge it into a powerhouse multiplayer shooter to rival its AAA competitors, said Michael Pattison, CEO of Team17 Digital.

“This co-development agreement is one part of a bigger picture for our dedicated Hell Let Loose studio team which will help us deliver on that ambition in the years ahead.”

“Hell Let Loose has proven to be a real challenger to established online multiplayer shooters, even during its time in Steam Early Access, so we are really thrilled to be able to work with Team17 on taking the game to even bigger heights,” added Errol Ismail, general manager of Expression Games.

“As part of the wider Hell Let Loose studio and together with Team17, we’re looking forward to sharing more with the incredibly passionate Hell Let Loose community; we’re really excited by the vision for the game and for where the journey will take us.”