TEAMS.gg adds new features and support for Rocket League as it speeds past 100,000 user milestone

TEAMS.gg has added Rocket League to its data-driven squad-finding service for multiplayer games as part of its latest update.

“Rocket League is a game and a community that we’ve wanted to support for a while. It has been one of the most regularly requested games, and we have long felt that TEAMS.gg could provide big benefits for the Rocket League community.” said TEAMS.gg Co-founder and CEO James Duffield, explaining the addition.

“It’s a game that has been around for many years now, and people are still enjoying playing and competing in Rocket League. We’re excited to help players compete in tournaments, especially the Rocket League Championship Series (RLCS) which has a packed 22-23 Season coming up, as well as to help players with more casual ambitions to have even more fun in the game.”

The gaming audience on the free service, which also enables players to multiplayer friends and squad up in CS:GO, Valorant, Fortnite and Apex Legends, has grown quickly within the last three years. TEAMS.gg now has over 100,000 users, and its developers will continue to add new features to their platform that will work across all of the games it covers.

Speaking of which, a “Play” tab and a “Commendations” feature have now both been added to TEAMS.gg, the first of which will help players organise gaming sessions in a “Looking For Group” sort of way, and the latter of which will let players acknowledge the skills of their squad mates and let would-be teammates have a little bit more context on each other.

If you’d like to check out TEAMS.gg, you can do so here.