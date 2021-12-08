Tencent announces new games publishing division Level Infinite

Share Facebook

Tencent has today announced the launch of Level Infinite, a new publishing division “dedicated to delivering high-quality games to a global audience.”

The label will operate from Amsterdam and Singapore, with staff working remotely from around the world.

Level Infinite is already set to publish NExT Studios’ Synced: Off Planet for PC, Don’t Starve: Newhome for mobile devices, titles from Lightspeed and Quantum Studios, TiMi Studio Group and several third-party developers.

“Level Infinite’s launch represents the next stage in Tencent Games’ evolution as a global publisher and trusted brand. We look forward to bringing gamers high-quality titles wherever and however they play,” said Tencent Games Global CEO Michelle Liu.

The lineup of titles will be further bolstered by several studios self-publishing their own titles, including the likes of Sharkmob’s Vampire: The Masquerade, Fatshark’s Warhammer: Vermintide 2 and Warhammer 40,000: Darktide, 10 Chambers’ GTFO as well as the previously announced Metal: Hellsinger along with a new game from Funcom debuting at The Game Awards.