Tencent signs publishing agreement with Team17

Tencent has signed a publishing deal with Team17.

The Yorkshire-based game studio will be working with NExT Studios (a part of Tencent) on their upcoming roguelike title Crown Trick, which is due for release on PC and Nintendo Switch later this year.

“We are delighted to be building on our successful track record of attracting Chinese game developers to our games label and in Tencent Games’ NExT, we have another high quality partner,” said Team17 CEO Debbie Bestwick MBE.

“Our team is very excited to be working on Crown Trick and we look forward to helping to fully leverage our commercial and games developer expertise and continuing to grow the reputation of our games label in Asia.”

Team17 has previously worked with other titles developed in China, such as My Time at Portia and Neon Abyss, and was approached by Tencent in order to maximise Crown Trick’s appeal outside of China.

“Following the successful launch of My Time at Portia and Neon Abyss, both of which were developed in China, Team17 is delighted to announce a new partnership with NExT Studios which will see Team17 leveraging its unique blend of commercial and game developer expertise to provide NExT Studios with support to maximise the game’s global appeal outside mainland China” added Team17 in a statement.

The game, which was a finalist in the Indie Prize (Asia) 2019 Awards, is set in a procedurally generated dungeon, and is centred around trategic, synchronous, turn-based gameplay.