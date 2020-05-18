Tencent to open AAA studio in North America

Chris Wallace 1 hour ago Business News, Highlight

Tencent is set to open a new AAA studio in North America, and has hired veteran developer Scott Warner as studio director. (via GI.biz).

The announcement comes via Twitter, where Warner stated: “I am moving on to a new role. I’ll be the studio director of a new AAA operation in North America for Tencent. We will be hiring for all disciplines at all levels so reach out to me for details.”

Warner has history with AAA development, having worked as design director on Halo 4 at 343 Industries, game director on Battlefield Hardline at EA Visceral, and most recently was game director for Ubisoft.

There is no concrete information on where exactly in North America the studio will be based, with Warner stating that it “might be Seattle, might be Los Angeles.”

By revenue, Tencent is the world’s largest game publisher – their Q1 2020 financial report pointed at RMB 108 billion ($15.3 billion) in revenue in the three month period ended March 31, 2020. However, much of their growth outside of China has been fuelled by a series of acquisitions and investments, such as Supercell and PlatinumGames.

Tags

About Chris Wallace

Chris is MCV/DEVELOP's staff writer, joining the team after graduating from Cardiff University with a Master's degree in Magazine Journalism. He can regrettably be found on Twitter at @wallacec42, where he mostly explores his obsession with the Life is Strange series, for which he refuses to apologise.

Check Also

Eve Effect

“It has increased their skillset in a way that is highly applicable to the rest of their lives.” – Hilmar Veigar Pétursson on the EVE Effect

We talk to CCP CEO Hilmar Veigar Pétursson on how disasters and loss, be they real or virtual, help us learn.

© Copyright 2020, MCV. BizMedia