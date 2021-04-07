Tencent’s Timi Studios is the world’s biggest developer – generating $10bn in 2020

Share Facebook

Tencent’s Timi Studios, developer of the enormously popular Honor of Kings and Call of Duty Mobile, generated $10bn in revenue in 2020 – Making it the world’s biggest developer. That’s according to sources familiar with the matter speaking to Reuters.

Tencent itself reported $23.79 billion in overall online game revenue in 2020. According to Reuter’s sources, Timi accounted for 40 per cent of Tencent’s game revenue.

The studio is behind mobile titles such as Honor of Kings and Arena of Valor, and both titles have generated huge amounts of revenue for Tencent. Most recently though, Timi Studios’ Call of Duty Mobile has been an enormous part of the studio’s success. According to data from Sensor Tower, the game generated approximately $480 million in player spending in its first year. In fact, Call of Duty Mobile saw 100 million downloads in its first week alone, generating $87m in player spending in its first two months.

Tencent is well known for using its enormous gaming revenue to invest in game companies around the world. Just recently, it invested in both Terratech developer Payload Studios and Life is Strange creator DONTNOD.