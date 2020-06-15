TennoCon 2020 moves to Saturday, August 1st

Share Facebook

Digital Extremes has moved TennoCon, the annual fanfest for free-to-play title Warframe, to August 1st. The announcement comes via a forum post from live operations and community director for Warframe, Rebecca Ford. Creative Director Steve Sinclair also released a video message regarding the move, seen below.

Regarding the reasons for the move, Ford stated that:

“It’s been a turbulent year! COVID has forced us to adapt to new work from home development realities (and the obstacles that come with that!) and we’ve also had to make changes to our TennoCon plan so we can do it remotely. Because of this, we’ve had to make the tough decision to move TennoCon to later this summer. This will give us the time to make sure we can put on an awesome show – and deliver the magic of TennoCon – to our community worldwide!”

“As recently as last year, we had immovable dates that put us in less than ideal situations for the game. We are making this choice using our past experience to guide us. We have a lot of Buried Debts in terms of ideas we’ve shown (but not shipped), and we want our TennoCon 2020 presentation to be an unmistakable reveal of what you see is what you get. We don’t want to show a demo and release something months and months later. We want to ship what we show (when it’s ready, of course)!”

Tennocon 2020 is a digital event, featuring an all-day stream, details of which will be available via the Tennocon website. In anticipation of the event, players can get exclusive items with the TennoCon 2020 Digital Pack or TennoCon 2020 Merch Pack, and a portion of the proceeds will be donated to Autism Ontario London and Alzheimer Society London and Middlesex.