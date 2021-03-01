Terraria is once again coming to Stadia, after developer’s Google account is unbanned

The Stadia port of popular title Terraria is now un-cancelled, now that the developer’s Google account has been unbanned.

The port was pulled earlier this month, Andrew Spinks, founder of Terraria developer Re-Logic, complained that his YouTube and associated Gmail account had been banned “without explanation.”

“I will not be involved with a corporation that values their customers and partners so little,” said Spinks via Twitter. “Doing business with you is a liability.”

However, it seems that the developer’s relationship with Google has improved somewhat. Google has finally unbanned the developer’s account, and as such, the Stadia port of Terraria is back on.

“As you may have noticed, we had a ton of issues to kick off the year stemming from the locking-down of Redigit’s entire Google account in early January,” said the developer in a forum post. “After a month of pushing (and with the immense support of our fans), Google finally reached out and was able to provide a lot of transparency around the situation and to restore access to all of our accounts.

“Due to the hard work the Stadia team has put in – as well as our partners at 505 Games – we have decided that we will allow the upcoming launch Terraria on Google Stadia to proceed. The Terraria Stadia build is based on the DR Studios 1.4.0.5 (latest) build, and is currently at Google for certification review.”

Ever since Google closed Stadia’s internal development studios last month, Stadia will need to attract third party developers in order to maintain the struggling platform. Given the Stadia had sold over 30 million copies across PC, consoles and mobile, it is certainly the kind of game Stadia should want to be attracting.