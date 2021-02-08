Terraria’s Stadia port is cancelled as developer’s Google accounts are locked “without explanation”

Chris Wallace 7 mins ago Business News, Highlight

The hugely popular sandbox platformer title Terraria won’t be coming to Stadia, as the developer cancelled the port in a retaliation against Google, for banning its YouTube and associated Gmail account “without explanation.” (via VGC)

The developer first pointed this out via the official Terraria account last month, though apparently with little success. The disabled account apparently links through to the developer’s business functions, thereby impacting the company.

Andrew Spinks, founder of Terraria developer Re-Logic, took to Twitter to complain about the bans, saying to Google that “I will not be involved with a corporation that values their customers and partners so little. Doing business with you is a liability.”

Spinks claims that he has not violated YouTube’s terms of service, and so he “can take this no other way than [Google] deciding to burn this bridge. Consider if burned. Terraria for Google Stadia is canceled.”

As a result of the account’s suspension, Spinks has lost access to “thousands of dollars of apps” on Google Play, as well as losing all  Google Drive data, his YouTube channel and Gmail account.

It may not be wise to be scaring away third party developers, especially as Google recently announced that it was closing its internal development studios.

Tags

About Chris Wallace

Chris is MCV/DEVELOP's staff writer, joining the team after graduating from Cardiff University with a Master's degree in Magazine Journalism. He can regrettably be found on Twitter at @wallacec42, where he mostly explores his obsession with the Life is Strange series, for which he refuses to apologise.

Check Also

“As an independent studio we have been working hard to build games that distribute themselves.” – Enchanting a community with Spellbreak

Spellbreak is among the latest titles to take a stab at the popular battle royale genre. But thanks to smart gameplay, crossplay on all platforms and a player-centric outlook, it’s a strong contender to break into the big time.

© Copyright 2021, MCV. BizMedia