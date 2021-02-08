Terraria’s Stadia port is cancelled as developer’s Google accounts are locked “without explanation”

Share Facebook

The hugely popular sandbox platformer title Terraria won’t be coming to Stadia, as the developer cancelled the port in a retaliation against Google, for banning its YouTube and associated Gmail account “without explanation.” (via VGC)

The developer first pointed this out via the official Terraria account last month, though apparently with little success. The disabled account apparently links through to the developer’s business functions, thereby impacting the company.

I absolutely have not done anything to violate your terms of service, so I can take this no other way than you deciding to burn this bridge. Consider it burned. #Terraria for @GoogleStadia is canceled. My company will no longer support any of your platforms moving forward. — Andrew Spinks (@Demilogic) February 8, 2021

Andrew Spinks, founder of Terraria developer Re-Logic, took to Twitter to complain about the bans, saying to Google that “I will not be involved with a corporation that values their customers and partners so little. Doing business with you is a liability.”

Spinks claims that he has not violated YouTube’s terms of service, and so he “can take this no other way than [Google] deciding to burn this bridge. Consider if burned. Terraria for Google Stadia is canceled.”

As a result of the account’s suspension, Spinks has lost access to “thousands of dollars of apps” on Google Play, as well as losing all Google Drive data, his YouTube channel and Gmail account.

It may not be wise to be scaring away third party developers, especially as Google recently announced that it was closing its internal development studios.