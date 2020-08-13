Testronic acquires Whyttest to expand QA and customer service offerings

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Testronic has grown its capabilities by acquiring Whyttest, a QA and customer service provider based in Eastern Europe. The cost of the acquisition was not disclosed.

By taking on Whyttest, Testronic grows its team by 150 technicians. Whyttest runs two sites, one in Romania and one in Serbia. Which will join Testronic’s existing locations in the UK, Poland and US.

Whyttest was founded in Bucharest, Romania, in 2014 by Marius Potirniche. It then opened Whyttest’s second site in Belgrade, Serbia, two years ago. Potirniche becomes a Senior Executive within the Testronic team.

Potirniche said in a statement: “We started Whyttest in 2014 with the vision of bringing together talented people to make an impact on the industry. We now have 150 staff split across two great locations, working with games publishing clients all over the world. Now it is time to expand our business and we are very happy we have found a partner in Testronic, a company that shares the same values and vision that we have here. There will be exciting times ahead.”

The acquisition and the opening of a new QA centre in New Orleans earlier this year, takes Testronic’s total headcount to over 1,000.

Testronic is part of the Catalis Group, which you can read more about from our interview with its CEO, Dominic Wheatley, from last year. The group also includes UK-based publisher Curve Digital.

“I’m delighted that Whyttest is now part of the Testronic family,” said Wheatley. “This further strengthens Testronic’s ability to service our global partners with scalable, world-class facilities.

The Catalis Group itself was the subject of an investment late last year by NorthEdge Capital and Vespa Capital, valuing the Group at €100 million.

“The investment we received from NorthEdge Capital and Vespa Capital in October last year has given us the opportunity to further grow the business. Our first acquisition was Runner Duck, a games development studio which is now part of Curve Digital, and now Whyttest is the first example of our growth plans for Testronic. The Group is looking at further growth, both organically and via acquisition,” continued Wheatley.

In related news, Testronic is “broadening the responsibilities of two long-standing executives.” Erik Hittenhausen as chief service officer, and Mike Betti as chief revenue officer. Additionally, Yassine Bouyengoulene, a Testronic veteran, will take on the role of director of QA in Belgrade to “support alignment on best practice and drive continuous improvement”.