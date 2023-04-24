The 2022 Game Development World Championship winners have been announced

Share Facebook

The 2022 Game Development World Championship (GDWC) announced its winners last weekend.

The GDWC recognises and celebrates the exceptional talent at various levels of the industry from around the world, and this year over 3,600 games were submitted to the contest, from creative and innovative teams in 145 different countries.

The games submitted for consideration were assessed by a panel of expert judges, and 15 overall winners were revealed to the industry and fans of video games alike at an event which was simulcast on YouTube on April 22, 2023. Several awards were given out to game developers across the multiple categories at the show, dividing up a prize pool of over $120,000, as well as development software licences and even vacations to Finland between the winners.

The GDWC 2022 winners are as follows:

Jury Choice Winners :

Fan Choice Winners:

“GDWC 2022 was easily our biggest year yet, with an unprecedented number of participants and categories available to join,” said David Branco, community manager at the GDWC. “Alongside the prizes, substantial enhancements were made to help promote and showcase standout games within our community, enabling developers to reach out to enthusiastic gamers in search of their next hidden gem.”

If you’d like to watch the awards ceremony, you can find it available to stream here for free.

If you want to find out more about the Game Development World Championship, or would like to see a full list of finalists, nominees, and the rewards that were on offer, you can do that over on the official GDWC website.