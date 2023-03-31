The 2023 BAFTA Games Awards winners have been announced

Share Facebook

The winners of the 2023 BAFTA Games Awards were announced last night, at a games industry star-studded ceremony that took place at the Queen Elizabeth Hall.

Hosted by Frankie Ward, the awards celebrated the best-of-the-best games to release in the last 12 months, and brought in the talent behind them from not only the UK, but around the world to accept their awards on stage.

God of War Ragnarök won the most awards with five BAFTAs, including awards for Animation, Audio Achievement and Music, as well as best Performer in a Leading Role for Christopher Judge and best Performer in a Supporting Role for Laya DeLeon Hayes.

Vampire Survivors won the BAFTAs for Best Game and Game Design, Elden Ring got the awards for best Multiplayer and Original Property, and Tunic won the awards for best Artistic Achievement and Debut Game.

Rollerdrome got best British Game, Final Fantasy XIV won for best Evolving Game, Kirby and the Forgotten Land took home the Family award, while Endling – Extinction is Forever took home the Game Beyond Entertainment award. Immortality got an award for its Narrative, while Horizon Forbidden West was awarded for its Technical Achievement.

Shuhei Yoshida (head of the independent developer initiative at Sony PlayStation) was given the BAFTA Fellowship this year, which is the highest accolade that can be given out by BAFTA. It is only given to those who have made an exceptional contribution to film, games or television.

“It’s an incredible honour, and super humbling to receive this award. When I look back on my career, I’ve always thought that I was one of the luckiest ones in the industry. I joined Kim Kutaragi’s team when they were developing the original PlayStation. When I got the producer job, the first two projects I was given were Crash Bandicoot and Gran Turismo. How lucky I was!” said Yoshida, in his heartfelt acceptance speech. “The video game industry will never stop being a fun place for every one of us, because video games as a medium take every advancement of technology, and turn it into a tool for developers to use to create amazing new experiences. So indie developers, dream on, because your next game could change the face of the industry forever… and I cannot wait to play it.” “Thank you everyone. Thank you BAFTA. Thank you to my family, my wife and my daughters. You are the reason that I can keep going. Thank you.”

The BAFTA Game Awards are a part of the London Game Festival, which is on this year between March 29, 2023 and April 8, 2023. If you’d like to learn more about the LGF, you can find that information here.