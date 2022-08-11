The August issue of MCV/DEVELOP is online now! Inside: nDreams’ Patrick O’Luanaigh shares his thoughts on virtual reality, Grant Kirkhope looks back on GoldenEye, Tim Wilson shows us how far Atomhawk has flown … and more!

There’s a new issue of MCV/DEVELOP out now – and you can read it here for free!

August is issue #981, and as usual we’ve done our very best to make a magazine packed with new and interesting articles about the business and development of video games!

Richie Shoemaker has sat down with nDreams’ CEO Patrick O’Luanaigh, as they discuss the growth of the company and virtual reality as a whole.

After that, he sat down with Tim Wilson from Atomhawk, as the pair talked about the award winning digital art and design studio that does support work on some of the biggest games in the industry.

Richie also has interesting chats with LocalSoft’s Randall Mage and the guys behind TEAMS.gg, so be sure to check those out!

Elsewhere in the mag, Vince sat down with Grant Kirkhope and Drew Roller to talk about GoldenEye at 25, as well as the new documentary GoldenEra. He also talked to dot big bang about the latest online game development tool, and how ControlZee intends to make game development more approachable than ever before.

Amiqus’ Liz Prince returns with another Debugging D&I. This entry is on Women In Games and their plan to launch The Guide: Building A Fair Playing Field, a new publication that intends to help organisations advance diversity and inclusion policies.

Our regular pages on games industry hires and moves, as well as Levelling Up, Rising Star and some words of wisdom from The Final Boss are also in the issue. This month the boss is Lucy Rissik, CEO and Founder of Brotherhood of Brand.