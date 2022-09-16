The BAFTA Games Awards are now accepting nominees

Share Facebook

BAFTA has announced the eligibility and voting rules for the 2023 BAFTA Games Awards alongside updates to its categories, including “Evolving Game” and “Game Beyond Entertainment”.

Evolving Game is “open to games whose original release predates 2022, which has received, and will continue to receive, regular updates and significant enhancements to improve the game and to support the community”. Communication and engagement with the player community are also factors that will be considered for whoever receives the award.

Game Beyond Entertainment on the other hand is for “games which clearly deliver a transformational experience beyond entertainment as a primary aim” and will be judged “on external activity undertaken by the developers to support the aims of the game, as well as content within the game”.

To be eligible for a nomination for an award at the 2023 BAFTA Games show, developers and publishers must have released their games between January 1, 2022 and December 9, 2022, although the deadline for entries is November 17, 2022. If a game you’d like to nominate has already been released, it’s cheaper to nominate it within the first month of submissions, so we’d suggest you get on that as soon as possible.

It is however important to note that remasters of existing games are no longer eligible in any category. Full remakes and substantial pieces of DLC are still able to be nominated, although they will only be approved after a review process by the BAFTA Games Committee.

The shortlist of BAFTA Games Awards nominations will be announced on March 2, 2023, before the actual BAFTA Games Awards ceremony is held a few weeks later on March 30, 2023.

If you’d like to nominate a developer, publisher or video game, the rules and eligibility requirements, as well as information on how to do just that, can be found over on BAFTA’s official website.