The BGI launches emergency crowdfunding effort to save the National Video Game Museum

The BGI charity has launched an urgent crowdfunding appeal in order to ensure the future of the National Video Game Museum, following its closure last week due to the COVID-19 crisis.

The National Video Game Museum is the only UK museum solely dedicated to the collection and preservation of video game culture, and is one of the world’s leading institutions in this field – attracting 40,000 visitors in 2019, thousands of whom were schoolchildren on educational visits.

The museum had recently enjoyed its busiest week in its history, and had been planning an ambitious programme celebrating games studios and culture in 2020/21, including workshops tied to the national curriculum, an international video games preservation network and new exhibitions including the first of its Great British studio shows with Rebellion Developments.

Ian Livingstone CBE, Chair of the BGI and NVM founding patron, said “Coronavirus threatens the very existence of this unique place. The UK’s only museum dedicated to video games is now under threat. As a new charity which uses video games to inspire the next generation, we have no safety net to help the Museum weather the storm. We’ve had the support of some patrons and companies, but without visitors the museum is in grave danger. If you care about video games, please donate in any way you can.”

Individuals can contribute to the Museum via their JustGiving page, and companies are encouraged to contact the charity to become permanent patrons of the museum.